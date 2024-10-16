Greenfield police chase, I-43 crash at Holt; 2 charged, 3 hurt

The Brief Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a police chase and crash that started in Greenfield. The crash happened on I-43 near Holt. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital. The woman is accused of using her baby and herself as a shield while the man fled.



Two people are now charged in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash on I-43 near Holt on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The accused are 25-year-old Qunderyl Girley Jr. and 23-year-old Diamond Riley. Three people, including two children, were hospitalized after the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield police were made aware of a stolen vehicle that was headed southbound on 76th Street near Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Police initiated a traffic stop.

Once the vehicle pulled over, the officer began making verbal announcements to the driver, later identified as Riley, that she was under arrest. The complaint said Riley exited the vehicle and removed a child from the backseat.

The passenger, later identified as Girley, then moved into the driver's seat and took off. A pursuit ensued.

After Girley took off, Riley attempted to run in front of the squad car – using her baby and herself as a shield while Girley fled, according to the complaint. The officer was able to drive around Riley and the child and begin the pursuit. When Riley was unsuccessful in stopping that officer, she ran in front of a second squad in an attempt to block that officer from joining the pursuit.

Per the complaint, Girley did not stop at a stop sign at West Holmes Avenue and went westbound onto West Holmes. Speeds were at 50–70 mph. The vehicle then got onto I-894 and began to weave in and out of traffic.

Girley then went onto I-94, where the front tire of his vehicle came off. Girley ran into a wall on the right side of the road and continued to flee. The chase on the highway was up to 80–90 mph, the complaint said.

Girley exited Holt Avenue and re-entered the highway on Holt Avenue before hitting another vehicle, causing it to spin out and crash into a wall on the right side of the roadway. The car spun out and crashed into a wall on the right side of the roadway, and went across traffic into the wall on the left side of the freeway. It came to a rest against the wall.

The complaint said Girley had a magazine loaded with 9MM ammunition on him. An additional round was found in the center console of the car, along with a large quantity of unused foil packs, a box of sandwich bags, two digital scales and a large gallon-sized bag of a plant-like material. An additional magazine, folding knife, and crack pipe were also removed from the vehicle.

The vehicle Girley struck had a driver that was going in and out of consciousness, and there were two children in the car that required medical attention. One of the children was unconscious. All were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

During an interview with officers, Riley stated that she didn't know who Girley was. After the interview, the complaint said Riley and Girley were in the booking room "professing their love for each other" and Riley told Girley she wouldn't snitch on him. Riley further stated that she walked in front of the squad cars because she wanted to know what was going on and didn't want them to leave.

In all, Girley is charged with: second degree recklessly endangering safety; vehicle operator flee/elude officer, causing damage to property; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Riley is charged with: obstructing an officer; neglecting a child, specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age; and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Her bond was set at $3,500.