Greenfield police chase ends in crash on I-43 at Holt; driver arrested

article

The Brief The three left lanes of I-43 NB were shut down near Holt Avenue on Wednesday due to a police chase and crash. The fleeing driver hit two vehicles during the pursuit. Two children were taken to the hospital.



A police chase and crash shut down three lanes of northbound I-43 near Holt Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The pursuit began in Greenfield.

According to Greenfield police, around 3:10 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 74th and Holmes.

Police say a woman exited the driver's side of the vehicle and removed a child from the backseat. A male passenger then moved into the driver's seat and took off. A pursuit ensued.

The fleeing driver struck two vehicles on northbound I-43 near Holt Avenue. One vehicle was occupied by a woman and two children. The two children were taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle was operated by a male. He was not injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The male suspect was taken into custody. He is being charged with fleeing and eluding officers, operating with a revoked license, causing injury, and operating without owners’ consent.

The woman that exited the vehicle with the child tried to block officers when the pursuit began. She will be charged with operating without the owner's consent and recklessly endangering safety.