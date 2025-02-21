Greenfield police chase, crash; Milwaukee driver arrested

article

The Brief A police chase that started in Greenfield ended in Milwaukee with a crash. After a foot pursuit, the 45-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. The Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital because he complained of leg pain.



Greenfield police arrested a 45-year-old Milwaukee man following a police chase and crash on Friday morning, Feb. 21.

Officer spots speeder

What we know:

Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Friday, an officer patrolling near Morgan and Forest Home spotted a vehicle that was speeding. The officer attempted to pull the car over, but it fled into Milwaukee where it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 43rd and Lincoln.

The driver fled the crash on foot. After a short search of the area, the driver was found behind the Rocky Rococo restaurant on Miller Park Way.

The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital after he complained of leg pain.

Other info about driver:

Greenfield police located a firearm in the crashed suspect vehicle. There was also a warrant for the Milwaukee man's arrest, officials said.