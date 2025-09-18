Greenfield police chase, crash; Danielle Butler sentenced, 6 years prison

article

The Brief Danielle Butler was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a high-speed police chase that unfolded in March. Butler led police on a miles-long chase that ended in a crash on westbound I-894 near Forest Home Avenue. Butler pleaded guilty to three of six charges against her in July.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Danielle Butler on Sept. 3 to six years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with a miles-long, high-speed police chase that ended in a crash after allegedly stealing baby formula from a Walgreens in March.

Butler pleaded guilty in July to three of six charges against her – including operator flee/elude officer and neglecting a child. Three other charges against her were dismissed – including retail theft, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield police were dispatched to the Walgreens at 27th and Layton on Monday, March 3 for a retail theft complaint. Before police arrived on the scene, they were made aware the suspect was driving a Chevy Malibu with a plate in the rear window and had taken off eastbound on W. Layton Avenue.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on S. 27th Street just a few blocks from the Walgreens. The Malibu pulled over -- but when an officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. A police chase ensued on westbound I-894.

The complaint indicates speeds during the police chase exceeded 110 miles an hour. The driver was noted as swerving in and out of vehicles -- "even through narrow lanes in construction zones. At one point, the Malibu attempted to weave in between two vehicles -- and struck an Amazon truck, which caused the Malibu to spin out and hit a concrete wall before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the freeway. The entire length of the pursuit was 3.6 miles.

Eventually, the defendant exited the vehicle and came back to officers. During this time, one child exited the vehicle -- and a second was removed by officers. The defendant later admitted in an interview with investigators that "neither of her children have car seats in the vehicle," the complaint says.

Watch entire police chase