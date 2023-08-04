Greenfield police chase; 5 arrested, 11-mile pursuit topping 109 mph

Greenfield police were involved in a miles-long, high speed chase early on Tuesday, Aug. 1 – and officers had to pull out all the stops to end it.

The total length of the police chase was about 11 miles. Police say the top speed reached 109 miles per hour.

Greenfield police initially responded to reports of an attempted car theft. It happened near Tuckaway Heights Apartments. A witness saw people breaking into a red Kia. They caused about $900 in damage. The offenders drove away in their own car.

Dash camera video shows that police caught up to the getaway car – a four-door Hyundai. The police chase picked up speed – and ended up on the interstate.

The pursuit stretched from Greenfield, onto the interstate, and into downtown Milwaukee. Near the intersection of McKinley and 6th Street, one officer conducted a PIT maneuver on the Hyundai – and a second officer followed suit. That ended the chase – with officers jumping out and shouting, "Hands in the air!"

Greenfield police tell FOX6 News they arrested five people in that Hyundai – the youngest in the group was only 14 years old.

Investigators say the fleeing car was owned by Hertz Rental – and was reported stolen by Milwaukee police. Officers found screwdrivers on the front seat.

Two of the five people arrested in this police chase have already appeared in court.

Court records show 20-year-old Deshaun Ward and 18-year-old Karon Book are charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent.

Police way Ward was the driver of the stolen car. He is facing additional charges of second-degree endangering safety, fleeing and eluding, and theft of a motor vehicle.