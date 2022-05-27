Greenfield hit-and-run: Muskego man charged

article

A 34-year-old Muskego man is charged with hit-and-run following a crash that seriously injured a Greenfield student on May 21. The accused is Walter Grebe.

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield officers were dispatched to the intersection of Loomis Road and Edgerton Avenue on Saturday night, May 21 for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. First responders found the victim's injuries were severe -- and he was unconscious.

The victim was later identified as Trevor Le-Morrison. He remains in serious but stable condition at Children's Wisconsin, the complaint says.

Witnesses speak

Investigators spoke with witnesses who had been with Le-Morrison that Saturday night -- and saw the crash. One witness indicated Le-Morrison was with him and "a large group of juveniles having a water gun fight," the complaint says. This person stated Le-Morrison was "being chased by someone with a water gun and that he ran into the roadway after being chased and did not see a car traveling eastbound on West Loomis Road," the complaint says. An SUV struck Le-Morrison -- and "continued traveling eastbound on West Loomis Road. The driver never stopped and did not render any aid," the complaint says. Investigators learned a license plate from the striking vehicle was left behind -- as "pieces of a 'J' and 'P' consistent with a Jeep vehicle."

Officers ran a check on the license plate that was recovered -- and it was listed to an address on 60th Street. Officers went to that location -- and spoke with a woman who identified her boyfriend as the defendant, and that "he drove a Jeep Cherokee with the license plate that was found on scene," the complaint says. The woman told police Grebe "had been gone all day and had been at a volleyball tournament at Classic Lanes in Oak Creek."

One to two hours later, officers returned to the 60th Street address -- and the defendant was there. The complaint says he "stated to the detectives that he was sorry and that 'the kid' ran into his car and his car was at Potawatomi." Grebe was arrested.

Investigators located the defendant's SUV in the parking lot at Potawatomi. The complaint says there "was significant damage to the front bumper cover, grill and hood." There was also other evidence of the collision on the front of the vehicle.

When questioned by investigators, Grebe stated he had been at the volleyball tournament all day and "only had 2 drinks." He stated "the crash happened really quickly after he turned onto W. Loomis Road" and that "there seemed to be a party happening almost in the road and that he hit something." Grebe told investigators "he did not know what exactly he hit and he just went into fight or flight mode," the complaint says. After dropping his SUV at Potawatomi, the defendant told investigators he called an Uber to pick him up.

Help for Le-Morrison

Le-Morrison is the varsity captain of the Greenfield boys' soccer team. He's the manager of the girls' team, too.

Online court records indicated Grebe is out of custody, but scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, June 10.