Greenfield police were called to the area of Loomis and Edgerton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 21 for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile victim who had been critically injured and no striking vehicle in sight.

An investigation led officers to a suspect, and they were arrested Sunday, May 22.

No other information is available at this time.