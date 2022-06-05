Greenfield hit-and-run; fundraiser held for injured teen

A Greenfield High School student remains on the hospital but is on the road to recovery after he was injured in a hit-and-run on May 21.

The community is supporting the victim, 16-year-old Trevor Le-Morrison. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo.

"It's been a really great thing to do. I think it's been really healing for the classmates and feeling like they can actually do something to support his family," fundraiser organizer Jenny Sczesny.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's good to know that my son is loved by so many right now – the community came together," Oanh Le, the boy's mother, said.

Le-Morrison was hit near Loomis and Edgerton. Court documents said he was having a water gun fight and was being chased into the roadway and was hit.

Trevor Le-Morrison

Prosecutors accuse 34-year-old Walter Grebe of Muskego of hitting Le-Morrison with his Jeep before driving off – his vehicle later found parked at Potawatomi.

When questioned by investigators, Grebe said he had been at the volleyball tournament all day and "only had 2 drinks." He stated "the crash happened really quickly after he turned onto W. Loomis Road" and that "there seemed to be a party happening almost in the road and that he hit something."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Grebe told investigators "he did not know what exactly he hit and he just went into fight or flight mode," according to a criminal complaint states.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 10.