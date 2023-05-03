Greenfield crash, pursuit, Franklin man charged had revoked license

article

A Franklin man accused in a hit-and-run crash before leading Greenfield police on a pursuit didn't have a valid license at the time, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Berry, 23, faces four charges for the April 27 crash and chase; second-degree recklessly endangering safety, flee/elude officer, hit-and-run, attended vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Police say Berry hit someone's car near 108th and Beloit in Greenfield and didn't stop to exchange information.

Officers found the car headed north on I-43, exiting at Holt Avenue. Police tried to stop the car, but prosecutors say Berry took off, speeding away at up to 70 miles per hour, quickly swerving through traffic at Howard and Howell and through the construction zone along Howard, eventually slamming into a tree on Herman Street.

Berry was arrested, and prosecutors say a records check revealed his license was revoked in June due to OWI.

Berry made his initial appearance in court May 2, pleading not guilty to two of the charges. Cash bond was set at $1,000.