Greendale police chase; driver prevented from jumping off overpass

The Greendale Police Department released video on Friday, Jan. 19 which shows a police chase that ended with the driver attempting to jump off a bridge on S. 27th Street.

According a post on the Greendale Police Department Facebook page, an officer stopped a vehicle for unsafe lane deviation on W. Loomis Road at Grange Avenue. While speaking with the driver, the officer spotted multiple factors which led him to believe the motorist might be impaired. The officer ordered the driver to exit the vehicle. The motorist instead drove away from the stop, and a police chase was underway.

The pursuit eventually exited I-894 at S. 27th Street, where the fleeing vehicle abruptly stopped on the freeway overpass. The driver immediately exited and attempted to scale the fence to jump to the freeway below. Officers from both Greendale and Greenfield jumped into action – and ensured the driver was not able to jump off the bridge. The driver was taken into custody without injury.

The driver was eventually taken to the Milwaukee County Jail. The post says charges for operating while intoxicated-6th offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and flee/elude an officer will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.