Green Bay On Draft: From Motown To Titletown
MILWAUKEE - It has been billed as a three-day commercial for Green Bay, but did the NFL Draft deliver for Detroit? FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Donovan Long look at what Titletown should expect later this month based on how things went in Motown with insight from FOX 2 Detroit's Brandon Hudson, who covered the 2024 NFL Draft.
