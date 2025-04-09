Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay On Draft: From Motown To Titletown

By and
Published  April 9, 2025 2:30pm CDT
Green Bay On Draft
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Green Bay On Draft: From Motown To Titletown

FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Donovan Long, along with FOX 2 Detroit's Brandon Hudson, look at how last year's NFL Draft played out – and what Green Bay should expect later this month.

The Brief

    • The NFL Draft has been billed as a three-day commercial for Green Bay.
    • FOX 2 Detroit's Brandon Hudson sheds light on how things went in Motown.
    • FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Donovan Long look at what it could mean for Titletown.

MILWAUKEE - It has been billed as a three-day commercial for Green Bay, but did the NFL Draft deliver for Detroit? FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Donovan Long look at what Titletown should expect later this month based on how things went in Motown with insight from FOX 2 Detroit's Brandon Hudson, who covered the 2024 NFL Draft.  

READ & WATCH: FOX6 coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

1-on-1: Packers' Murphy on 2025 NFL Draft

FOX6's Sam Kraemer spoke one-on-one with Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy about how Green Bay landed the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed FOX 2 Detroit's Brandon Hudson. 

Green Bay On DraftSportsNewsNFL Draft Green Bay