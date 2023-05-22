Grafton teacher threat charges, parents say district 'failed'

For the first time since a Grafton teacher was arrested for threatening students, parents got an update from the district on Monday, May 22. The superintendent and police chief laid out what they say happened May 12.

Upset with how things were handled, parents expressed frustration, saying police should've been called immediately. Administrators explained why they weren't.

David Schroeder, a teacher at John Long Middle School, faces a felony charge of terrorist threats after prosecutors say he threatened his students in class.

Police responded to the school on that morning after a parent called and reported her son told her that his teacher made threats about guns and harming students, a criminal complaint says.

As police got to the school, they saw a parent speeding into the school lot, frantic to pick up their child, concerned for their safety. The complaint describes the situation inside the school as "chaotic" with calls coming in from parents of "scared" students.

The principal told police the teacher, Schroeder, reported finding a notebook in the classroom with a swastika on it. Two days later, on May 12, he said he found two students with a drawing with swastikas on it. According to prosecutors, after finding the drawing, a student said Schroeder confronted the class, telling the students it was not appropriate and, "I wish pain on all of you and your families."

David Schroeder

Prosecutors say the student said Schroeder threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat and that "all Jews have guns," adding that he had 17 in his basement and he would "(expletive) them up."

Other students said he threatened to "go scorched Earth" on them, the complaint says. Multiple students said he was screaming and yelling.

The principal said Schroeder admitted to becoming "enraged" and threatening to "come after" the students and "scorch their Earth," also admitting that he threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat, the complaint says. Prosecutors say he acknowledged he owns firearms.

"You all failed that day!" said Casey Didier.

Parents expressed frustration in front of the Grafton School Board Monday night.

"I’m struggling with the lack of transparency that was received by the school and that was shown to the students, parents, teachers that day," said Rachelle Nieman.

The superintendent said police weren't initially called because administrators didn't know there was a threat involving guns.

"We’re always going to put student safety first," said Superintendent Jeff Nelson.

It wasn't until the parent called police that they showed up. Schroeder was arrested around 4 p.m., hours after the incident, when police say they determined there was probable cause.

"They did exactly what they needed to do," said Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera. "They removed the teacher from the situation. They started interviewing students and, unfortunately, word got out on social media that this was occurring."

Schroeder's attorney told FOX6 his client is Jewish and was subjected to the swastikas multiple times.

Parents said that's not lost on them but more should've been done to protect their kids.

"It is your job to report threats of violence to law enforcement," said Sarah Scarpace.

The superintendent and police chief said they are investigating the source of the swastikas and if there was any sort of hate crime.