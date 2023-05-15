Grafton teacher threatened students, 'all Jews have guns:' complaint

David Schroeder, a Grafton teacher at John Long Middle School, faces a felony charge of terrorist threats after prosecutors say he threatened his students in class on May 12.

Police responded to the school on that morning after a parent reported her son told her that his teacher made threats about guns and harming students, a criminal complaint says.

As police got to the school, they saw a parent speeding into the school lot, frantic to pick up their child, concerned for their safety.

The complaint describes the situation inside the school as "chaotic" with calls coming in from parents of "scared" students.

David Schroeder

The principal told police the teacher, Schroeder, reported finding a notebook in the classroom with a swastika on it. Two days later, on May 12, he said he found two students with a drawing with swastikas on it. According to prosecutors, after finding the drawing, a student said Schroeder confronted the class, telling the students it was not appropriate and, "I wish pain on all of you and your families."

Prosecutors say the student said Schroeder threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat and that "all Jews have guns," adding that he had 17 in his basement and he would "(expletive) them up."

Other students said he threatened to "go scorched Earth" on them, the complaint says. Multiple students said he was screaming and yelling.

John Long Middle School

The principal said Schroeder admitted to becoming "enraged" and threatening to "come after" the students and "scorch their Earth," also admitting that he threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat, the complaint says. Prosecutors say he acknowledged he owns firearms.

Schroeder was escorted from school, but the complaint says many parents chose to pick up their students, fearing for their safety. There were also extra police patrols for an event that night.

According to the complaint, Schroeder was already under investigation, the principal said, for "other concerning or inappropriate behavior towards students," telling investigators it had been determined his contract would not be renewed next year.

Schroeder was in court Monday, May 15 for a bail/bond hearing. Cash bond was set at $10,000.