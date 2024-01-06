Grafton shooting: Ozaukee County deputy won't face criminal charges

article

An Ozaukee County sheriff's deputy will not be criminally charged in the fatal 2023 shooting of an armed suspect, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Saturday.

It happened Nov. 2 in the town of Grafton near County Highway C and Lakefield Road, just east of I-43. The DOJ said it started when deputies tried to pull over and arrest the suspect – identified as 29-year-old Christopher Sewell – for outstanding felony warrants and an alleged threat to a neighbor.

The pursuit began on Lakefield Road and continued onto County Highway C. At one point, officials said Sewell drove down a dead-end road and drove over a tire deflation device when he turned around, continuing to flee with deflated tires. He eventually lost control of his vehicle back on Lakefield Road.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said Sewell ran into a nearby wooded area, and deputies followed him. As deputies approached Sewell, the DOJ said he "presented a weapon."

Body camera video shows a deputy – identified as Michael Zilke – repeatedly order Sewell to stop running and show his hands before he shot Sewell. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Sewell died at the scene. Investigators said a gun was found "immediately underneath" Sewell at the scene.

Drone video of Grafton deputy-involved fatal shooting shows suspect's red vehicle with deflated tires (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOJ)

Investigators said Zilke, who had eight years of law enforcement experience, appeared to have fired nine shots. He was placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

No law enforcement officers were injured.