Grafton shooting: Ozaukee County deputy, armed person identified

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Ozaukee County sheriff's deputy and armed suspect involved in a Nov. 2 fatal shooting.

It happened in the town of Grafton near County Highway C and Lakefield Road, just east of I-43. The DOJ said it started around 11 a.m. deputies tried to pull over and arrest the suspect – now identified as 29-year-old Christopher Sewell – for outstanding felony warrants.

The suspect took off and led deputies on a chase, during with the DOJ said law enforcement used a tire deflation device. The fleeing vehicle came to a rest on Lakefield Road, and the driver ran into a nearby tree line followed by deputies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As deputies approached the suspect, the DOJ said the suspect "presented a weapon." A deputy – now identified as Michael Zilke – then shot the suspect, killing them. DOJ said Zilke has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the suspect died at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun from the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The involved deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident, and the deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy.