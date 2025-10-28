article

The Brief A retired firefighter is charged with attempted homicide in Ozaukee County. Prosecutors said he shot his wife on the same day she filed for divorce. The victim was flown to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.



A retired firefighter is charged with attempted homicide after Ozaukee County prosecutors say he shot his wife on Friday – the same day she filed for divorce.

In Court:

Court records show 53-year-old Guy Paider is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. At this time, it is unclear when he will make his first court appearance.

Town of Grafton scene

The backstory:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office was called about a domestic violence incident shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 24. It was at a home on Lake Shore Road in the town of Grafton.

A criminal complaint said officers arrived at the scene and saw signs of a struggle in the kitchen – including eyeglasses on the floor. After officers announced their presence, they heard a woman scream in a back bedroom.

Town of Grafton incident

Prosecutors said an officer kicked the locked bedroom door open and told the occupants to come out and show their hands. At that point, the officer heard multiple gunshots and "believed the shots were being fired at officers."

Paider then exited the bedroom and surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody, according to court filings, while officials rendered aid to the victim, who had been shot multiple times.

Court filings said the victim had wounds to the abdomen, leg, and groin. She was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Police later found a semi-automatic handgun in the bedroom, per the complaint, as well as four bullets and four spent casings.

Victim speaks

What they're saying:

Detectives met with the victim in her hospital room on Oct. 27. According to the complaint, she said she met with her lawyer on the day of the shooting regarding her divorce with Paider.

Court filings said the victim told investigators Paider kept asking what she wanted in the divorce. She also told police that Paider then went behind her, grabbed her and threw her on the floor. Paider then picked the victim up, carried her to the bedroom and threw her on the floor.

The victim told investigators she covered her face with her hands and started screaming and, according to the complaint, when she moved her hands away from her face and opened her eyes, saw Paider open a dresser drawer and "grabbed a gun."

Prosecutors said the victim told police that Paider then told her: "Look at me, so you can see me when I shoot you." The victim said Paider then said, "You called the sheriff, they are here" and, "they are here. That's what you wanted." She said Paider then shot her.

Guy Paider

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Paider was placed on emergency mental health commitment at the state-run Winnebago Mental Health Institute. A warrant has since been issued for him to return to the Ozaukee County Jail.

Public records show Paider retired from the West Allis Fire Department as a battalion chief in August. The village of Grafton confirmed he served on the public safety committee, and meeting minutes show he served from April 2023 to September 2024. The village president did not go on camera, but said Paider only commented on fire-related issues.

Milwaukee Area Technical College also confirmed Paider was an EMT-Paramedic instructor for more than six years, and he retired in August.

Domestic violence awareness

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. Intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people every year.