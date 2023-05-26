Grafton overdose death, drugs sold at state lawmaker's bar: police

Grafton police said the drugs involved in a deadly overdose earlier this month were sold at a bar owned by Republican State Rep. Robert Brooks.

Police suspect cocaine laced with fentanyl killed 28-year-old Nicholas Hamilton and sent three other people to the hospital.

"When I found it was from overdose, I was genuinely surprised, because I knew my brother never had any problems with drugs," said Kaelyn Hamilton. "It could be one time, and that fentanyl does not discriminate against anybody. You can take it in any kind of form, it can be in any drug you are taking."

Police said the drugs were sold at The Railroad Station in Saukville. FOX6 News went to Brooks' home Friday, but no one answered. Hamilton's family said they want answers – like what's being done to make sure it never happens again.

"How is he going to have his employees in this bar prevent this from happening, too?" Kaelyn said. "Mr. Brooks is saying his condolences over the news, rather than when we’re trying to contact him, he’s not responding to us. I think that’s really disrespectful. And it’s not like we’re not asking him to be sad for us, that’s not what we’re asking. We’re asking him to answer some questions for us."

State Rep. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville)

Police reports show, in 2018, an undercover informant told Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies a patron regularly sold drugs at the bar. Brooks said he was not aware of that report and did not suspect drugs were being sold there in recent years.

The Associated Press reported Brooks bought the bar in 2007 and learned about drug issues after the sale. He said he thought that was handled, telling the AP:

"It’s a tragedy what happened, no doubt, and we’ll do everything within our power to ensure nothing like this happens again. We’re not running a bad establishment."

Nicholas Hamilton

"From the information we got, that person is a regular patron at the bar. I can’t confirm or deny whether or not that person constantly deals up there. I don’t know that," Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said.

Grafton police said they believe they know who sold the drugs, but they're waiting for toxicology results to confirm that Nicholas Hamilton died because of the drugs.

"It’s a little challenging for us, for sure, but, again, we’re kind of at the mercy of the crime lab now," said Caponera.

As more cases slow down the labs, the Hamilton family could be waiting several months for an arrest.

"Nick was seriously the best person. He had the biggest heart. He was always there for anybody who needed help," said Kaelyn. "He was the father of three children. He was a good dad. He really cared about his children. And he was only 28-years-old. He was so young, and he had a lot more life to live."