Grafton cocaine overdoses, woman's face mauled by dog

Four people were taken to a hospital after overdosing on cocaine near 17th and Falls in Grafton on Saturday, May 6.

Grafton police said the incident happened around 5 a.m. Officers responded to a call from someone in the home reporting that four people had overdosed and one was receiving CPR.

Police arrived and used several doses of Narcan on three people in the home. Officers also saw a woman with major facial trauma from what police later learned was a dog attack.

Grafton cocaine overdoses (Courtesy: Ozaukee County Police/Fire/EMS/WeatherAlert)

One person was hospitalized in grave condition. The woman whose face was mauled had surgery and was listed in critical condition. Two other people were also hospitalized.

Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said Saturday there are many unknown details.

"We do know that the group was partying together at a bar in the Saukville area earlier," said Caponera. "We have information that the drugs were purchased at the bar."

Police found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home and were seeking a search warrant to obtain more evidence.

Three dogs were removed from the home and placed in quarantine at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.