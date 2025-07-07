Gov. Evers Milwaukee visit, part of statewide budget tour

Governor Tony Evers visited Milwaukee on Monday, July 7, kicking off a statewide tour following the signing of the 2025-27 biennial budget.

He visited the Acelero Learning North Avenue JO’S Learning Academy along with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Jeff Pertl.

The governor talked about efforts included in the budget that he says are to "stabilize Wisconsin’s child care industry and lower child care costs for working families."

A press release from the governor's office states that Gov. Evers secured a more than $360 million investment in child care in the budget.

"I mean, if we don't invest in kids' futures, especially kids that come from homes that wealth is not a part of their conversation. And so I think it's really important to all kids, no matter what their background is, how rich their parents are or aren't, to get something real positive around early childhood," said Gov. Evers.