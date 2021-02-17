Gov. Evers' budget proposal met with GOP opposition

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Feb. 16 outlined a laundry list of budget proposals as part of a $91 billion biennium budget.

The governor discussed some items in a pre-recorded address, including education investment. Other items, like repealing Act 10, were not included; Republican lawmakers say a number of those items are "poison pills."

"We could ignore the problems this pandemic brought to the forefront, or we can face them and fix them, together," said Gov. Evers.

The $91 billion price tag of Gov. Evers' budget proposal increases spending by more than 7% in the first year and 2% in the second. The sweeping plan includes hundreds of millions to help small businesses, $1 billion for K-12 schools, investing in technical schools and the entire UW System -- extending its tuition freeze.

Raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicaid, and reforming criminal justice, particularly for youth offenders, were also points of note in the "Badger Bounceback."

"It’s time to face the facts: We have got to change," said Gov. Evers

Paying for some of the changes will come in a few ways, including a roughly $1 billion tax increase. Limiting tax credits for manufacturers and eliminating the 30% long-term capital gains exclusion for high-income earners were also proposed.

In addition, Gov. Evers called to legalize recreational and medical marijuana -- estimated to bring in more than $165 million in new tax revenue annually. The governor is also seeking to allow frontline state employees to collectively bargain -- a partial repeal of Act 10.

"The budget, really, is kind of built on a house of sand. If you have all these revenues that you know are never going to happen," said State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester). "It seems like it wasn’t a serious effort."

State Rep. Robin Vos (L) and State Sen. Devin LaMahieu (R)

Republicans stopped short of saying they will start from scratch.

"We will probably start with taking out all of the divisive policy that’s in there. That would be the first step," said State Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Sheboygan).

With Republicans in control of the Legislature, it remains to be seen what, if any, of the governor's plans will end up at his desk.

