Glendale shooting: Milwaukee officer injured, man pleads not guilty

The Milwaukee man accused in connection to a police shooting outside a Glendale hotel pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Timothy Jinor-Riley, 20, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, members of the Milwaukee Police Department assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were attempting on to locate a man, Ramon Trujillo, who had open arrest warrants in three criminal cases. They found the vehicle associated with Trujillo outside the hotel on Port Washington Road and set up surveillance in an effort to arrest him.

As law enforcement was waiting, the complaint states Trujillo was seen walking toward a car. Trujillo was with someone later identified as Jinor-Riley and a third person. All three got in the car, and law enforcement moved in to arrest Trujillo.

When the unmarked police vehicles approached, the complaint states officers were yelling "police." The driver of the suspects' car, Jinor-Riley, put the car in drove and started to drive off – pinning an officer against an undercover vehicle. The pinned officer then fired three shots.

The complaint said Jinor-Riley tried to drive away. Moments later, a Milwaukee Police Department marked squad stopped the car and arrested Jinor-Riley and Trujillo – both of whom had gunshot wounds. A search of the car they were in revealed a pistol under the driver's seat.

When questioned by investigators, the complaint states Jinor-Riley said he knew it was police and that he had a warrant. Jinor-Riley added that he "did not want to go to jail," and that's why he tried to flee. He denied knowledge of the pistol found under the driver's seat, but said he touched it a few days earlier.