article

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pair of Glendale police chases on Thursday night, Dec. 21.

Glendale police said an officer first tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Port Washington and Silver Spring. The driver did not pull over, and a short pursuit began. It was called off near Port Washington and Bender due to reckless driving.

Police said a minor accident happened just before the first chase was terminated. It involved another vehicle and caused minor damage with no injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A short time later, police said a different Glendale officer was looking for the suspect near Port Washington and Green Tree – and was almost hit by the suspect, who was driving northbound in the southbound lanes with no lights on.

A second pursuit then began, police said, but was called off near Port Washington and Bradley. Bayside police used stop sticks a short time later near Port Washington and Brown Deer. The driver was eventually taken into custody.

Glendale police said the 35-year-old driver is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, fleeing/eluding police and more.