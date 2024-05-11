Glendale police chase into Milwaukee, driver arrested crash

article

A Glendale police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 11 – and the driver in custody.

Police said an officer initially tried to stop an SUV around 4:45 p.m. for driving with a stolen license plate near Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The driver took off.

The chase stretched west down Silver Spring before turning south onto Green Bay Avenue. The SUV swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid stop sticks that were set near the intersection of Green Bay and Hampton Avenue, police said, before crashing into two other vehicles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, who police identified as a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, got out and ran but was soon arrested. While it had a stolen license plate, police said the SUV itself was not stolen.

Police said the people in the two vehicles that were hit had minor injuries, police said. There were no passengers in the SUV that fled.

The district attorney's office will review criminal charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police.