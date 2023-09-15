Glendale police chase, crash; Milwaukee teens arrested

article

A Glendale police chase and crash ended with two Milwaukee teens arrested Friday, Sept. 15.

Milwaukee police were initially looking for the car in connection to an armed carjacking that happened near 76th and Silver Spring around 5 a.m.

Glendale police later received a reckless driving report and found the car in question parked at Bayshore around 11:40 a.m. The driver took off.

A pursuit ensued but did not last long. The fleeing car hit stop sticks and ultimately crashed into a dump truck just north of Bayshore on Port Washington Road.

The driver, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a passenger, a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were arrested. The district attorney's office will review charges.