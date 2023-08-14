Glendale police chase tops 90 mph; accused said he was 'late for work'

article

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading Glendale officers on a police chase in an SUV with allegedly stolen license plates. The accused is Charleston Bobo – and he faces one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a Glendale officer engaged in a police chase with the driver of an SUV on Wednesday morning, Aug. 9. It was prompted after a Flock camera captured a stolen license plate on the SUV. When the officer activated her squad's emergency lights and siren, the SUV driver accelerated away.

The complaint indicates the SUV driver "traveled at speeds upwards of 90 mph, drove recklessly causing vehicles to stop and/or veer to avoid a collision, crossed double yellow lines to travel in lanes of oncoming traffic, and passed many lawfully driven vehicles." The officer terminated her pursuit, radioed other officers who set up stop sticks, and then re-initiated the pursuit. She caught up with the SUV near Port Washington Road and Hampton Avenue -- an active construction zone. The SUV driver continued on Hampton -- "rolled onto the curb and struck a stop sign which was sent flying into the air. (The officer) continued to pursue the Ford that began to slow down and turned onto the sidewalk near Lincoln Park," the complaint says. The officer then noticed the driver get out of the SUV (while it was still running) and run on foot through the park. The complaint says nearby officers were able to arrest the driver moments later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer who had been in pursuit of the SUV "turned her attention to the still moving Ford until it came to a stop and ensured there were no other occupants," the complaint says.

When interviewed by police, the defendant "stated he was running late for work," the complaint says. He told police he did not realize he was being pulled over until he turned onto N. Mohawk Avenue. The defendant "admitted that he did not want to go back to jail and that he knew he had warrants," the complaint says. When asked about the stolen license plate, Bobo said "he bought the car on Facebook and it came with the license plate so he thought it was 'all good,'" the complaint says.

Bobo made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Aug. 12. Cash bond was set at $2,000.

