Glendale mail stolen, 3 men charged

Three men are charged after prosecutors say they stole mail from mailboxes in Glendale on Sunday, Aug. 27 and then ran from police.

Charges are as follows:

Amaurie Smith, 18, of Glendale:

mail theft, as party to a crime

felony bail jumping -- three counts

Aaron Fudge, 18, of Milwaukee:

mail theft, as party to a crime

carrying a concealed weapon

misdemeanor bail jumping

Dashaun Riddle, 18, of Chicago:

mail theft, as party to a crime

resisting/obstructing officer

Police were called to the neighborhood near Bethmaur Lane and Brantwood in Glendale for a report of three males opening mailboxes and taking mail.

Officers found three men walking south on Brantwood who ran when they noticed police were following, a criminal complaint says, dropping mail.

The complaint says Amaurie Smith was arrested near Mill and Rangeline, where more mail was dropped. Prosecutors say he was drunk, blowing a .171.

Aaron Fudge threw a firearm that was recovered near the tennis courts in the area, the complaint says.

He and Dashaun Riddle were arrested, and prosecutors say police found mail from Bethmaur Avenue under Riddle during his arrest.

Police retraced the men's stops and found a tequila bottle, Smith's sandals and 21 pieces of mail from the neighborhood near Bethmaur and Brantwood, the complaint says.

Two of the men were out on bail at the time. Smith was previously charged with felony armed robbery, as party to a crime and bail jumping. Fudge was previously charged with carrying a concealed weapon.