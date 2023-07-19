Glendale Lydell apartments high TCE, residents 'on edge'

The North Shore Health Department ordered the evacuation of six brand-new apartments in Glendale after testing showed the elevated presence of trichlorethylene (TCE), a cancer-causing chemical.

The Lydell, (5805 N. Lydell Avenue) was on the Wisconsin DNR's radar. The department deemed it a historic waste site two years ago after the developer found TCE.

Neighbors said they want to know why people were allowed to move in.

"If it’s here, how do we know it’s not everywhere in this particular neighborhood?" said Anne Liccione.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 19, apartment windows of building No. 3 of The Lydell were wide open amid a health hazard inside.

"I would like to have somebody look in my place and make sure it’s good," said Bryan Claypool.

Six apartments in building No. 3 were evacuated after testing revealed an elevated presence of TCE. Repeated exposure to the chemical can cause cancer. It is commonly used as an industrial degreaser.

"I would like to see them follow through on what’s going on and make sure everything is OK," said Claypool. "I’m a little on edge with the developments that are coming."

Developers built The Lydell on top of a former landfill for Schlitz Brewery, which the DNR deemed a "historic waste site" in 2021. That means the company has to fix its contamination problem.

It also requires the DNR to keep open records on the site.

FOX6 obtained documents from June showing while the DNR reviewed air sampling results collected by a third-party firm, tenants had already moved into building No. 3.

Liccione lives in the building next door.



"I think everyone is curious about what is going to happen, particularly, with this building," said Liccione.

The map shows the evacuations and high levels of TCE detected impacting both occupied and unoccupied units.

Neither the leasing office nor the building owners responded to FOX6's request for comment Wednesday.

"Of course, it makes everyone nervous," said Liccione. "It makes you wonder."

It's not clear how long the people who were evacuated could be out of their homes.