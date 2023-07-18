Glendale property health hazard; TCE exceeds normal concentrations

article

North Shore Health Department officials have flagged a half-dozen apartments on the Bayshore property in Glendale as having a human health hazard.

A North Shore Health Department document indicates the property, The Lydell, (5805 N. Lydell Avenue) may be contaminated with trichlorethylene (TCE). The paperwork says "TCE has been identified consistently in indoor air at concentrations exceeding the vapor action level (VAL) within the building." TCE is of concern due to its potential for acute health risks, even at relatively low concentrations in the air, officials said.

The North Shore Health Department issued the emergency order on Friday, July 15. Officials note that until the human hazard is resolved, no individual shall move into the building. They also "strongly recommended that individuals residing in the building who work from home are provided with alternative workspace options outside the affected structure," the order says.

A real-time system housing all TCE testing results within the building was established. The data was ordered to be made available to the North Shore Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Wisconsin DNR.

The Lydell, Glendale

