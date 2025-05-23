Glendale fatal shooting; 34-year-old man charged with reckless homicide

article

The Brief A Glendale man is accused of fatally shooting another man outside his home on Sunday, May 18. John Sweeney is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the case. The victim was the boyfriend of a tenant in Sweeney's Glendale house, court filings indicate.



A 34-year-old Glendale man is accused of fatally shooting another man on N. Iroquois Avenue on Sunday, May 18. John Sweeney is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the case.

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Glendale police were dispatched on Sunday, May 18 to a "shots fired" call on N. Iroquois Avenue -- which is near the intersection of Silver Spring and Port Washington Road. A 911 caller indicated someone was shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, a person waved them down and said, "He's dying." An officer then noticed the defendant, John Sweeney, exit the house nearby with his hands raised. The first person told police Sweeney was the shooter. When an officer asked the defendant if he was the shooter, the "defendant replied, 'Yes, he came into my garage and started punching me. I had no choice.' The defendant also informed police that the weapon was inside the house," the complaint says. The defendant was then taken into custody.

Officers located the victim of the shooting, identified as Andrew Martin. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Scene investigation

What we know:

During the scene investigation, a detective located "seven 9mm Luger shell casings on the driveway and in the garage. Martin's body was lying within feet of the garage door, which was open," the complaint says. Inside the defendant's house, police recovered a black 9mm handgun.

Police questioned the first person they met when arriving on the scene -- a woman who was a tenant of the defendant. She told investigators her boyfriend, Martin, had come to the house the night prior because "he was intoxicated and she did not want him driving home," the complaint says. The woman said the defendant did not like Martin.

The next morning, the complaint indicates Sweeney stomped on the floor in the house and "was mad that Martin was at the house and that Martin parked the defendant in." Martin eventually came outside and the two men argued. The complaint says the defendant pulled out a handgun and fired it at that point, and Martin left in his vehicle.

Later in the day, Martin was back at the defendant's residence. The woman indicated the two men were "having a conversation that began to escalate. (The woman) heard Martin's voice 'get higher' and then heard 3 gunshots," the complaint says. When the woman ran towards the garage, she described that the defendant and Martin were fighting. When she ran to get her phone to call 911, the complaint says "she heard another 3 gunshots but stated she was not in a position to see these gunshots." The woman later found Martin on the ground and the defendant go into the house.

Defendant interview

What they're saying:

When police conducted an interview with the defendant, he "stated that when Martin arrived (the second time), Martin and the defendant argued about the rules for the house and then Martin 'started coming closer' to the defendant and the defendant 'sensed' that Martin was going to do something," the complaint says. Sweeney stated Martin was "punching him in the head" when he reached for his weapon and pulled the trigger.

What's next:

Sweeney was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, May 23.