Glendale fatal shooting on N. Iroquois Avenue; 34-year-old in custody

The Brief Glendale police are investigating a homicide on N. Iroquois Avenue. The shooting happened on Sunday evening, May 18. A 34-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody in connection with this incident.



Glendale police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. Iroquois Avenue on Sunday evening, May 18.

Homicide investigation

What we know:

Officials said police responded to a report of shots fired at the residence shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 31-year-old Glendale man deceased.

A 34-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police say this "appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public."