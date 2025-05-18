Glendale fatal shooting on N. Iroquois Avenue; 34-year-old in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. Iroquois Avenue on Sunday evening, May 18.
Homicide investigation
What we know:
Officials said police responded to a report of shots fired at the residence shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 31-year-old Glendale man deceased.
A 34-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Police say this "appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public."
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Glendale Police Department.