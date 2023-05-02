Glendale reckless driving crash, 3 vehicles involved: police
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police said a reckless driver was involved a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 2.
According to police, an officer spotted the reckless driver headed westbound on Silver Spring Drive near Milwaukee River Parkway around 5:15 p.m. The officer made a U-turn and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Roughly a mile west of where the reckless driver was spotted, police said the vehicle was one of three involved in a crash near Silver Spring and Argyle. Police said there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story.