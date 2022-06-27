Gift cards for auto theft victims; MPD reveals new partnership

Safe Auto Group has teamed up with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to provide $50 gift cards to MPD districts 1-7 for victims of auto theft.

A $5,000 check from Safe Auto Group was presented on Monday, June 27 to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

"As we all know, there are challenges in our community, especially when it comes to auto thefts, that can be a little bit daunting for victims within our city," Norman said.

The gift cards can be used to help pay for broken glass or other issues with a vehicle.

Gift cards for victims of auto theft, Milwaukee

"With that investment, our police will be able to ease the cost crime victims face to repair their vehicles," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We remain focused on reducing crime – and in the next coming weeks we'll share some data on how Milwaukee is progressing in that work.

