Giannis Antetokounmpo mural draws fans to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks fans are flocking to the new Giannis Antetokounmpo mural on East Wisconsin Avenue.

From selfies to striking a pose, fans Wednesday could not resist a photo with the mural. If you plan to see it yourself, you'll want to give your neck a good stretch – it is 55 feet tall.

"I decided to come here just in between a break and get a picture," said Kelly Legler of Mukwonago.

"We had to stop by and take some photos and see it in person," said Beth Rudie of Racine.

Even a four-legged fan posed for the camera in front of the mural.

The mesmerizing mural offers a deeper meaning for the city of Milwaukee.

"This is my first time seeing it, so it’s very powerful," Legler said. The fact that I could just park around the corner and come here, he’s a staple on our city."

"Giannis is just down to earth. He just seems like a really round of the town. I think he’s been a huge shot in the arm for this town," said Rudie.

Just like last season's championship win, the larger-than-life mural brings people together.

"This good. I think we need to do more of this. We need to do some more little big pictures like this. Get some more players up here, too," said Corey Jackson of Milwaukee.

Not everyone knows the mural is there. Throughout the day, FOX6 News noticed people walking and taking a look – stopping to take it all in.