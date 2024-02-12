Get your taxes done for free; MATC program offering help

article

A service in the Milwaukee area is taking some of the stress out of tax season.

Milwaukee Area Technical College is offering an option that may help you get your taxes done for free. Accounting students and other volunteers will prepare, process and electronically file basic tax returns for no charge.

Taxpayers with household income of $60,000 or less are eligible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MATC has partnered with Get Your Refund, a national nonprofit electronic filing service.

Taxpayers can easily upload the appropriate documentation from their mobile device at this website.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

Accounting students and other trained volunteers review the documents, process the information and file the appropriate return.

The online service is provided in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For MATC students and community members who do not have easy access to technology, volunteers will accept tax documentation dropped off in person on a limited basis at the Oak Creek campus. Taxpayers will need to return to the campus and pick up their finished tax returns.

Drop-off hours: