Germantown traffic stop; guns, drugs recovered, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg article

police lights

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was arrested in Germantown on Monday, July 10 after drugs and guns were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. 

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for three different equipment violations on I-41 near Lannon Road in the Village of Germantown

Upon making contact with the driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, the deputy smelled marijuana. The driver admitted to possession of drugs. 

A probable cause search of the vehicle was done and three handguns, one of which was stolen, were located. The driver is a felon on active supervision for a violent felony, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.  

The driver was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm (three counts), carrying a concealed weapon (three counts), possession of THC with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and an outstanding warrant. 

He remains in custody in the Washington County Jail.