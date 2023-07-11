Germantown traffic stop; guns, drugs recovered, driver arrested

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested in Germantown on Monday, July 10 after drugs and guns were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for three different equipment violations on I-41 near Lannon Road in the Village of Germantown.

Upon making contact with the driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, the deputy smelled marijuana. The driver admitted to possession of drugs.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was done and three handguns, one of which was stolen, were located. The driver is a felon on active supervision for a violent felony, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm (three counts), carrying a concealed weapon (three counts), possession of THC with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and an outstanding warrant.

He remains in custody in the Washington County Jail.