Germantown police chase, crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt, vehicle caught fire

article

One person is dead, and two others were injured after a police pursuit ended with a crash on Friday, Aug. 9 in Germantown.

The crash happened at the intersection of Donges Bay Road and Division Road.

According to the Germantown police department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, and before the officer turned on the sirens, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle continued for about one mile as the officer tried to catch up.

The fleeing vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and went down a gravel road, where the driver lost control and hit a tree.

According to the Germantown Fire Department, the vehicle caught on fire.

Three people were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

A 19-year-old female died at the scene, and a 19-year-old male was taken to Froedtert Memorial Hospital via Flight for Life. A 17-year-old male was taken to Children's Wisconsin via ambulance.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.