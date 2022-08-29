Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...

Expand / Collapse search

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!

Yes, it's a girl! Suzanne and Paul are excited about their little one -- who is due in January 2023. As of Monday, Aug. 29, Suzanne is 19 weeks along -- and feeling great. 

