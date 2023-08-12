Gas prices frustrate drivers, Midwest heat wave a factor in spike

If you've filled up lately, you've probably noticed gas prices are on the rise in southeast Wisconsin – and those prices are fueling frustration.

"I think they’re awful. I think they’re outrageous," Dick Pozorski said. "Shouldn’t have to be that high."

"A lot of people can’t afford that," said Bri. "We have to be able to get back and forth to work, though."

"Generally speaking, in Milwaukee, prices are in line with the national average," said Nick Jarmusz with AAA. "$3.86 is what we’re seeing as market average for the Milwaukee, Waukesha metro area. $3.84 is what we’re seeing as the national average."

Jarmusz said the rise is happening across the country.

"That’s largely due to the heat wave that we saw recently. That reduced some refining capacity, particularly in the Midwest and southwest," Jarmusz said.

The GasBuddy Price Map shows nearly a 40-cent increase from around this time last month. FOX6 News asked: What advice does AAA have for people looking to save money?

"The best is to slow down and drive a little more conservatively," Jarmusz said.

GasBuddy Price Map

In the end, drivers are searching for the best price – hoping for relief soon.

"Definitely," said Bri. "I don’t want to pay $4."

"It’s hard to say when this trajectory might change," said Jarmusz. "We do anticipate prices will come down in the fall."