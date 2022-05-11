Shooting on I-94 WB at Hawley Road; freeway temporarily closed
MILWAUKEE - Westbound I-94 at Hawley Road was temporarily shut down on Wednesday morning, May 11 after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says that person is being treated at a hospital.
All traffic was diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continued. All lanes were reopened shortly before noon.
This is a developing story.