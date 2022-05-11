Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on I-94 WB at Hawley Road; freeway temporarily closed

Published
Published 
Updated 12:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Shooting incident on I-94 WB near Hawley Road

A full freeway closure is underway on westbound I-94 at Hawley Road, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Westbound I-94 at Hawley Road was temporarily shut down on Wednesday morning, May 11 after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says that person is being treated at a hospital.

All traffic was diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continued. All lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

This is a developing story.