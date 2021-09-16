COVID clinical trial: Froedtert & MCW seek unvaccinated participants

If you are not vaccinated and become infected with COVID-19, Froedtert & the Medical College want to hear from you.

Local infectious disease experts are currently conducting a clinical research trial to test a possible treatment option. They are looking into an anti-viral drug called Molnupiravir to learn if it is effective and safe to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

"One of the reasons I am so enthusiastic about having clinical trials is because it's through clinical trial that we can get to the point of having other therapeutic options for patients," said Dr. Mary Beth Graham, medical director of infection prevention and control with Froedtert & the Medical College. "If we had a drug that we could use for the virus – a pill – and keep people out of the hospital, that would be fantastic."

To qualify for this clinical research trial, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be at least 18 years old. You are unvaccinated. You have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 5 days, and have at least one symptom, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, throwing up, or diarrhea. You have not been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and do not plan to go to the hospital in the next 48 hours. To participate, you also need to have a preexisting health condition that is known to increase your risk of having severe illness from COVID-19.

The trial has already been reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board. It is being sponsored by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. ("MERCK").

To learn more and find out if you qualify for the clinical trial, visit merckcovidresearch.com.