Open Record: Disability Discrimination?

A class-action lawsuit says Wisconsin's unemployment system discriminates against people with disabilities. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 investigators dig into the lawsuit and why it was filed. It's an issue Amanda St. Hilaire has followed for more than a year. Amanda explains how the unemployment system currently works, what the lawsuit is asking, and the response from the Department of Workforce Development. In today's Off the Record question, the team gets to say three words to their 18-year-old selves.

