Racine's Festival Hall COVID testing site opens

The city of Racine health administrator said the city is expecting increased demand for community COVID-19 testing as cases rise.

The Wisconsin National Guard is helping to make tests more accessible to residents.

Racine is currently considered as experiencing "high" community transmission of COVID-19. It's why the testing site at Festival Hall is reopening.

"CVS, Walgreens, everything was book. And they suggested that this was open from 12 to 6 and to come down here," said resident Echo Zocchi. "It was an easy registration, and I thought we were going to be in line for a while."

The Festival Hall site will be open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m. for people to get a COVID-19 test via drive-thru or walk-up. People do not need to have symptoms to get tested.

With many people having to do weekly testing for work, the new location is making the process easier.

"I would’ve had to drive 45 minutes to Mukwonago because they're the only ones doing 24-hour testing, or drive to Parkside. This is way more convenient," Racine resident Daniel Honor said.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 49.2% of Racine's eligible population is fully vaccinated. Some said testing, like the Festival Hall site, should be accessible to everyone.

"This should be available everywhere you go. It should be available again," said resident Brian Netzinger.

The best way to get through the process as quickly as possible is to register in advance online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.