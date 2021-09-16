Froedtert flu shot drive-thru at 3 locations, starts Sept. 18

article

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network (F&MCW) is offering three drive-thru clinic sites, the first on Saturday, Sept. 18, for people to get a flu shot.

To avoid getting the flu, F&MCW said in a news release, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, stay out of crowds and get the flu shot. A flu shot provides many benefits, including flu prevention and reducing the severity of the flu if infected.

F&MCW Menomonee Falls – Town Hall Health Center: Saturday, Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW West Bend Hospital: Saturday, Oct. 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin): Saturday, Oct. 16 and 30 from 8 a.m. to noon

Flu shots are available for anyone over the age of 6. Masks will be required, and F&MCW recommends wearing a short-sleeved shirt.

Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network. Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, check with insurance regarding coverage. Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete them ahead of time.

Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.

For more information about how to safely receive a flu shot, visit froedtert.com/flu.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.