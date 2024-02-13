Free tax help; MATC program offers assistance

If you need help filing your taxes but don't know where to begin, there is local help available at no charge.

St. Francis residents Debora Wright and Pat Ripple said Milwaukee Area Technical College’s free tax preparation services make handling taxes easier. They live next to each other and do their taxes together.

Accounting students and other volunteers will prepare, process and electronically file basic tax returns for no charge.

MATC tax program

Anybody with a household income of $60,000 or less is eligible.

"We prepare both federal and state returns," MATC faculty member Danica Olson said. "We do homestead-only tax returns."

Olson said when it comes to your tax returns, be aware some credits were eliminated and there are new energy credits available.

"If clients had maybe installed new windows, new door, new furnace, those types of things, they could get an energy credit," she said.

Not only does this help people fill out their tax returns, for free, it's also helping students by giving them life experience.

"I can finally put into practice what I’ve been learning over the past three, two-and-a-half years," accounting student Hasabna Salgado said..

Salgado said it’s rewarding and hopes to deduct any stressors during tax season.

Taxpayers can easily upload the appropriate documentation from their mobile device at this website.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

For community members who do not have easy access to technology, volunteers will accept tax documentation dropped off in person on a limited basis at the Oak Creek campus. Taxpayers will need to return to the campus and pick up their finished tax returns.

Drop-off hours: