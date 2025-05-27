Fredonia standoff, tactical situation; man charged, bond set at $1M

article

The Brief The man arrested after a Fredonia standoff and tactical situation is now charged. Court records show the 37-year-old's bond was set at $1 million on Tuesday. The standoff lasted nearly 38 hours and ended on Saturday morning, May 10.



A Fredonia man is now charged with multiple felonies related to a days-long standoff and tactical situation that ended on May 10.

In Court:

Court records show 37-year-old Matthew Novak's bond was set at $1 million on Tuesday, when he made his initial court appearance. He is due back in court on June 10, at which time a doctor's report is scheduled to be returned.

The backstory:

A tactical situation started on the night of Thursday, May 8. It lasted nearly 38 hours and ended with the suspect – since identified as Novak – in custody on Saturday morning, May 10.

Fredonia standoff

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons had barricaded himself inside a home and was "extremely dangerous." After Novak was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said there was no longer a threat to the public.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it all started with reports of multiple gunshots on Fox Glen Road. Deputies monitored the area but didn't hear any gunshots.

Law enforcement was able to reach the man over the phone – who acknowledged he was playing loud music and firing weapons. The man then said he was going to keep playing music and would shoot anyone who came to his home.

Shortly after that call, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Further investigation determined the man was firing several guns – including an automatic rifle – in unknown directions, posing a "significant threat" to the community and deputies.

The sheriff's office advised neighbors to shelter in place, specifically in the basements of their homes, due to the high-powered nature of the man's weapons.

Negotiators tried to engage the man and deescalate the situation for several hours, but the sheriff's office said the man remained uncooperative and threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached. He provided further information that he was heavily armed and would use force against officers.

Doorbell camera video shows Fredonia standoff suspect surrender after nearly 38 hours

The sheriff's office said the man was seen aiming a rifle toward law enforcement vehicles on multiple occasions. He was eventually taken into custody after the use of "non-lethal tactical resources."

The standoff resulted in substantial damage to the home. The sheriff's office said a private construction company was contracted to stabilize and reinforce the structure so investigators could search inside, where they found multiple guns, among other items of significance.

After he was taken into custody, Novak was taken to a behavioral health facility. He was later booked into the Ozaukee County Jail.