Fredonia standoff: man in custody identified, charges pending

The Brief 37-year-old Matthew Novak of Fredonia is now in custody at the Ozaukee County Jail after a days-long standoff. A tactical situation started on the night of Thursday, May 8, and lasted nearly 38 hours, ending on Saturday morning, May 10. An initial court appearance for Novak will be scheduled once formal charges are filed by the District Attorney’s Office.



The man arrested after a days-long standoff in a Fredonia home has been identified.

Man identified

What we know:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Novak of Fredonia is now in custody at the Ozaukee County Jail.

Matthew Novak

He was previously in custody at a behavioral health facility and was released around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, before being taken into custody at the jail.

The following criminal charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office:

Battery or threat to a law enforcement officer

Endanger safety by use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless endangering safety

Failure to comply with law enforcement officer’s attempt to take person into custody

Fredonia standoff, tactical situation

The backstory:

A tactical situation started on the night of Thursday, May 8. It lasted nearly 38 hours and ended with the suspect in custody on Saturday morning, May 10.

Fredonia standoff

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons had barricaded himself inside a home and was "extremely dangerous." After Novak was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said there wa no longer a threat to the public.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it all started with reports of multiple gunshots on Fox Glen Road. Deputies monitored the area but didn't hear any gunshots.

Law enforcement was able to reach the suspect over the phone – who acknowledged he was playing loud music and firing weapons. The suspect then said he was going to keep playing music and would shoot anyone who came to his home.

Shortly after that call, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Further investigation determined the suspect was firing several guns – including an automatic rifle – in unknown directions, posing a "significant threat" to the community and deputies.

The sheriff's office advised neighbors to shelter in place, specifically in the basements of their homes, due to the high-powered nature of the suspect's weapons.

Negotiators tried to engage the suspect and deescalate the situation for several hours, but the sheriff's office said the suspect remained uncooperative and threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached. He provided further information that he was heavily armed and would use force against officers.

Doorbell camera video shows Fredonia standoff suspect surrender after nearly 38 hours

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen aiming a file toward law enforcement vehicles on multiple occasions.

Charges pending

What's next:

An initial court appearance for Novak will be scheduled once formal charges are filed by the District Attorney’s Office.