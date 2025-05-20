Fredonia standoff: House searched, suspect at behavioral health facility
FREDONIA, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the man arrested after a days-long standoff in Fredonia is in custody at a behavioral health facility and the home at the center of the investigation has been searched.
Suspect in custody, house searched
What they're saying:
The standoff resulted in substantial damage to the suspect's home. The sheriff's office said a private construction company was contracted to stabilize and reinforce the structure so investigators could search inside.
Investigators recovered several items of evidentiary value following a search of the home, including:
- Four handguns
- Nine long guns
- Ammunition
- Night-vision goggles
- Thermal optics
- Multiple electronic devices
What's next:
The sheriff's office said all evidence was collected by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab – Milwaukee Office and is pending inventory and analysis.
The sheriff's office said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office, and the suspect is scheduled to appear in court later this week.
Fredonia standoff, tactical situation
The backstory:
A tactical situation started the night of Thursday, May 8. It lasted nearly 38 hours and ended with the suspect in custody on Saturday morning, May 10.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons had barricaded himself inside a home and was "extremely dangerous." With the suspect now in custody, the sheriff's office said there is no longer a threat to the public.
Fredonia standoff
According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it all started with reports of multiple gunshots on Fox Glen Road. Deputies monitored the area but didn't hear any gunshots.
Law enforcement was able to reach the suspect over the phone – who acknowledged he was playing loud music and firing weapons. The suspect then said he was going to keep playing music and would shoot anyone who came to his home.
Shortly after that call, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Further investigation determined the suspect was firing several guns – including an automatic rifle – in unknown directions, posing a "significant threat" to the community and deputies.
The sheriff's office advised neighbors to shelter in place, specifically in the basements of their homes, due to the high-powered nature of the suspect's weapons. Law enforcement set up a perimeter, and the Ozaukee County Special Response Team was called in.
Negotiators tried to engage the suspect and deescalate the situation for several hours, but the sheriff's office said the suspect remained uncooperative and threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached. He provided further information that he was heavily armed and would use force against officers.
The tactical situation continues as of Saturday morning
The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen aiming a file toward law enforcement vehicles on multiple occasions.
The Milwaukee County SWAT and Washington County SWAT were called in at around noon on Friday to temporarily relieve the Ozaukee County tactical team. Negotiations with the suspect continued throughout the day, and Ozaukee County SRT took back tactical command that night.
As of Saturday morning, the suspect had continued to threaten to kill officers if they entered his home. A combined law enforcement effort ended "peacefully" after nearly 38 hours, according to the sheriff's office, when the suspect surrendered after the use of "non-lethal tactical resources."
The Source: Information in this report is from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.