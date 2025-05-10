Expand / Collapse search

Fredonia standoff: Neighbor talks to FOX6 about tactical situation

Published  May 10, 2025 9:23am CDT
Fredonia tactical situation, interview with neighbor

FOX6's Aaron Maybin talked with Ashley Fullerton about the ongoing tactical situation happening right in her neighborhood.

MILWAUKEE - Ashley Fullerton, who lives in the area of the ongoing tactical situation in Fredonia, joined FOX6's Aaron Maybin during WakeUp on Saturday, May 10, to talk about what she has seen and heard since the incident started.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons barricaded himself inside a home and is "extremely dangerous."

The Source: FOX6 spoke to the neighbor via video conferencing during the FOX6 WakeUp News at 8.

