Fredonia standoff: Tactical situation continues Saturday morning

The Brief A tactical situation in Fredonia has been underway for more than 24 hours. The sheriff's office said a man with weapons, including an automatic rifle, barricaded himself inside a home. The suspect has threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached, according to the sheriff's office.



A tactical situation, which started late Thursday night in a Fredonia neighborhood, continues on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons barricaded himself inside a home and is "extremely dangerous."

Timeline of events

What we know:

Neighbors hear gunshots

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, May 8, at about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office got a report from a Fredonia resident on Fox Glen Road who heard multiple gunshots throughout the day.

Additional calls were received from other residents with similar concerns.

Deputies monitored the area and no gunshots were heard.

Contact made with suspect

At about 10:30 p.m., the homeowner was reached by phone and acknowledged playing loud music and firing weapons from the residence. The suspect stated he was going to continue playing music and if anyone came to his residence, he would shoot them.

Shortly after the phone conversation, deputies on scene heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was firing several firearms in unknown directions, including an automatic rifle, posing a significant threat to the safety of the community and law enforcement.

Shelter-in-place order

Nearby residents were advised to shelter in place, specifically in the basements of their homes.

A law enforcement perimeter was set and the Ozaukee County Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and deployed to the scene.

Damage to the front of the house during Fredonia tactical standoff

Over the course of several hours, negotiators tried to engage the suspect and de-escalate the situation. Despite these efforts, the suspect remained uncooperative and made explicit threats towards law enforcement, stating "he’d go full auto" and kill anyone who approached.

The suspect also provided information indicating he was heavily armed and prepared to use force against officers.

On multiple occasions, the suspect was seen aiming a rifle in the direction of law enforcement armored vehicles stationed on the scene. Due to the extended length of the tactical incident, Ozaukee County SRT was temporarily relieved at noon on Friday, May 9, by Washington County SWAT and Milwaukee County SWAT.

Negotiations continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening until Ozaukee County SRT took back tactical command of the incident at 7 p.m.

Ongoing de-escalation efforts

What's next:

As of 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, the suspect continues to threaten to kill officers if they enter his home.

The sheriff's office says safety remains the top priority and officers will continue to be patient until the situation is safely ended.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from this area or remain in their homes.

Court records

Dig deeper:

Court records show a restraining order was filed against the owner of the home in November and dismissed nearly two weeks later. It explained the man had access to assault rifles.

FOX6 News has not confirmed whether that's the same person involved in the tactical situation.