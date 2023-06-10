Fredonia shooting, Ozaukee County detective cut by knife, man hurt, charged

article

Records show the Fredonia man shot by an Ozaukee County detective was booked into jail on Friday, June 9. He had been in the hospital since the shooting on June 7.

Kenneth Harter, 57, faces one count of battery to law enforcement officer, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says Harter and his mother met deputies at the door of the home on County Highway E early on the morning of June 7.

Prosecutors say Harter "attempted to get his mother to leave the area" when officers explained they were there with a search warrant. At the time, Ozaukee County sheriff's officials said this was in regard to an internet crimes against children investigation.

As detectives were showing Harter their badges, the complaint says Harter ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, holding it over his head "in a threatening manner while near the officers." The detectives tried to secure the knife, "and during the struggle, shots were fired, striking Harter," the complaint says.

During the ordeal, prosecutors say one of the detectives was cut by Harter's knife. It happened as the detective brought his arm up to protect himself from being struck with the knife in Harter's hand, the complaint says. That detective was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Harter was taken to the hospital in serious condition, sheriff's officials said.

The kitchen knife with a 12-inch blade was recovered at the scene.

The detective who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave per policy.